Yemen’s Houthis say they targeted MV Groton in the Gulf of Aden with ballistic missiles

2024-08-04 | 09:54
Yemen’s Houthis say they targeted MV Groton in the Gulf of Aden with ballistic missiles

Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi movement said on Sunday that it targeted MV Groton vessel in the Gulf of Aden and also confirmed that it had downed a US drone “MQ-9” over Yemen’s northern Saada province.

The attacks are the first to be claimed by the Houthis since Israel carried out a retaliatory airstrike against the group in the port of Hodeidah on July 20.


Reuters

