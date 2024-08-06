Ultra-Orthodox protesters break into Israeli army base

Middle East News
2024-08-06 | 12:16
Ultra-Orthodox protesters break into Israeli army base
Ultra-Orthodox protesters break into Israeli army base

Dozens of ultra-Orthodox protesters broke into an Israeli army base near Tel Aviv on Tuesday, the military said, as demonstrations against call up orders for religious Jews previously exempt from conscription continued to flare.

The demonstrations, which took place as Israel braced for an expected barrage of missiles from Iran, underscored the deep splits that have widened in Israeli society 10 months after the start of the war in Gaza.

The military condemned the incident at the Tel Hashomer base, which occurred after protesters managed to break in before being cleared by police.

"Breaking into a military base is a serious offence and is against the law. The Israeli army condemns this violent behavior and insists that the protesters be brought to justice," the military said in a statement.


Reuters

