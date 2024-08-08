Saudi king allows cabinet to meet without him or crown prince

2024-08-08 | 09:52
Saudi king allows cabinet to meet without him or crown prince
Saudi king allows cabinet to meet without him or crown prince

Saudi Arabia's King Salman issued a royal decree that allows the cabinet to convene in the absence of both himself and the prime minister, his son Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, state media said on Thursday.

The 88-year-old king received medical care for lung inflammation in May that prompted Prince Mohammed to later postpone an official visit to Japan due to the king's health.

The king chaired a cabinet meeting a week later, with state TV broadcasting footage of him leading the meeting via video conference.

In the absence of the king, the crown prince or his deputies, the cabinet would be chaired by the eldest member of the cabinet who is a descendent of Salman's father, founding King Abdulaziz Al Saud. Cabinet decisions issued would be signed by the chairman, the royal decree added.


Reuters

