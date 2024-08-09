Vessel captain reports double attack off Yemen, UKMTO says

The captain of the Delta Blue crude oil tanker reported a double attack on the vessel off Yemen, with its crew reported safe, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency said in an advisory note on Thursday.



The first attack was carried out by two small craft that fired a rocket-propelled grenade which exploded near Delta Blue, 45 nautical miles south of Yemen's Mocha, UKMTO said.



Hours later, another missile exploded in close proximity to the tanker, UKMTO said.



The Liberia-flagged Delta Blue and its crew were safe, and the ship was proceeding to its next port of call, UKMTO said.



Athens-based Delta Tankers manages the vessel, according to LSEG data. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.



The two small boats, white and black in color, each had four people on board who were wearing what the agency said were white and yellow raincoats.



Reuters