Four soldiers injured in Israeli strike targeting Syria's central region

Middle East News
2024-08-09 | 00:52
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Four soldiers injured in Israeli strike targeting Syria&#39;s central region
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Four soldiers injured in Israeli strike targeting Syria's central region

Four military personnel were wounded in an Israeli air "aggression" targeting Syria's central region, the Syrian state media reported on Thursday.

The Israeli air attack, which was from the direction of northern Lebanon, also caused "some material damage," it added.

When asked about the reported attack, the Israeli military said it does not comment on foreign media reports.

Israel has been carrying out strikes against targets in Syria for years but has ramped up such raids since the Oct. 7 attack.
 
Reuters

Middle East News

Syria

Israel

Attack

Lebanon

Strike

Homs

LBCI Next
Fighting in east Syria kills 11 civilians: War monitor
United Airlines suspends flights to Tel Aviv for foreseeable future
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:39

Residents in Lebanon village suspect missile landing after Israeli strike in Homs, Syria: LBCI sources

LBCI
Middle East News
14:53

Israeli strike targets vicinity of Shayrat Airbase in Homs‎: Syrian media

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-28

Iran warns of 'consequences' of Israeli attacks on Lebanon after Golan strike

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-07-15

Prominent businessman tied to Syrian regime, Baraa Qatirji, killed in Israeli strike near Lebanon-Syria border: Here’s what you need to know about him

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
06:17

Pakistan says it will support all efforts to prevent Middle East escalation

LBCI
Middle East News
05:47

IRGC Navy has new missiles with highly explosive warheads: Iranian media

LBCI
Middle East News
05:40

UN Official expresses grave concern following series of executions in Iran

LBCI
Middle East News
05:38

Israel army says US CENTCOM chief makes second visit to assess security

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
05:38

Israel army says US CENTCOM chief makes second visit to assess security

LBCI
World News
2024-07-22

Netanyahu requests meeting with former President Trump, Politico reports

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:26

Gasoline and diesel prices drop in Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-08-05

Larger Iranian retaliation expected, but war not anticipated, estimates indicate: Israel Broadcasting Authority

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Sports News
10:34

Lebanon's Laetitia Aoun advances to Paris Olympic semifinals, eyes first Lebanese medal since 1980

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:39

Residents in Lebanon village suspect missile landing after Israeli strike in Homs, Syria: LBCI sources

LBCI
Sports News
11:22

Taekwondo champion Laetitia Aoun still in the running for bronze medal after semifinal loss

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:11

Israeli warplanes strike Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:15

Lebanese FM Bou Habib receives a call from Norwegian counterpart: Israel's escalation aims to derail President Biden's initiative

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:43

Updated Scenario: Contingency Plan for Full-Scale War with Hezbollah

LBCI
Middle East News
14:45

Israel says it will fight 'aggression' from Hezbollah 'with all its might'

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:10

Five injured in Israeli airstrike on Hanouiyeh, south Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More