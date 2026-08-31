Syria signs agreement with UAE developer Arada for $7 billion real estate project

Middle East News
31-08-2026 | 09:49
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Syria signs agreement with UAE developer Arada for $7 billion real estate project
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Syria signs agreement with UAE developer Arada for $7 billion real estate project

UAE developer Arada signed an agreement with the Syrian Sovereign Fund on Monday to build a real estate project valued at $7 billion, the Syrian state news agency reported.

The project, which will be Arada's first in Syria, will include residential ⁠complexes and health, education and entertainment facilities, the agency said.

The deal with Arada, which is backed by Gulf royals, comes as Syria seeks warmer ties with the UAE, which has moved more slowly than other Gulf countries in expanding ties with the new Syrian ⁠government, led by President Ahmed al-Sharaa.



Reuters 
 

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