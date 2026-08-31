US denies Iran claim that oil tanker hit mines near Strait of Hormuz

The U.S. military on Monday denied Iran's claim that an oil tanker trying pass through the southern stretch of the Strait of Hormuz hit mines, caught fire and came to a halt.



"No ships have hit mines in the Strait of Hormuz," U.S. Central Command said on X. "This is yet another IRGC attempt to intimidate regional commercial shipping through disinformation," it added, referring to Iran's Revolutionary Guards.





AFP