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Trump was sending message to Iran with Kharg Island post: Vance
World News
31-08-2026 | 11:49
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Trump was sending message to Iran with Kharg Island post: Vance
U.S. President Donald Trump was sending a message to Iran with his social media post about Iran's energy hub of Kharg Island being blown to smithereens, Vice President JD Vance said on Monday.
"The president likes to switch it up on social media a little bit. He would be the first to say he doesn't make announcements about military actions on social media, but I think that he's sending a message to the Iranians," Vance said when asked about Trump's post.
Trump's one-line social media post on Sunday was accompanied by an AI-generated video clip. A U.S. official said on Monday the military had not targeted Kharg Island in overnight strikes. An Iranian official dismissed Trump's post as "laughable."
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