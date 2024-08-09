UN Official expresses grave concern following series of executions in Iran

Middle East News
2024-08-09 | 05:40
High views
UN Official expresses grave concern following series of executions in Iran
UN Official expresses grave concern following series of executions in Iran

UN Human Rights Office spokesperson Liz Throssell said that High Commissioner Volker Turk is deeply concerned about reports of the Iranian authorities carrying out executions of 29 individuals in recent days.

Throssell added that it is especially troubling that the majority of these death sentences in Iran are related to drug-related charges.

She also noted that the UN still needs to verify the number of those executed independently.

Reuters

