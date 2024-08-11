Israeli army claims to have struck Hezbollah targets in South Lebanon: Weapons depot, military buildings hit

2024-08-11 | 00:59
Israeli army claims to have struck Hezbollah targets in South Lebanon: Weapons depot, military buildings hit
Israeli army claims to have struck Hezbollah targets in South Lebanon: Weapons depot, military buildings hit

The Israeli army reported on Saturday evening that it attacked a weapons depot and Hezbollah military buildings in Hanine, Aita al-Shaab, Khiam, and Blida.

It added: "We bombed several drones ready for launch and a Hezbollah member in Lebanon."

"Our fighter jets bombed a Hezbollah building in Tayr Harfa after detecting a Hezbollah member entering it," the Israeli army claimed.
 

