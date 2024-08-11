'Unidentified' drone strike kills five Iran-backed fighters near Syrian-Iraqi border

2024-08-11 | 07:35
'Unidentified' drone strike kills five Iran-backed fighters near Syrian-Iraqi border
'Unidentified' drone strike kills five Iran-backed fighters near Syrian-Iraqi border

Five Iran-backed fighters were killed on Sunday in a drone strike in eastern Syria near the Iraqi border, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which was unable to identify the drone.

The Syrian Observatory stated, "Five Iran-backed fighters were killed, and others were injured, some of them seriously."

The Observatory reported that the attack was carried out by an "unidentified drone on a military vehicle they were traveling in near the Syrian-Iraqi border."

The border region between eastern Syria and Iraq is a significant area of influence for Iran and its allied groups in Syria, including Iraqi factions. 

In the past, trucks carrying weapons and ammunition, as well as warehouses and military sites belonging to these groups, have been targeted by airstrikes, some of which were claimed by Washington, while others were attributed to Israel.

