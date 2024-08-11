Israeli intelligence assumes Iran decided to attack Israel, Axios reports

2024-08-11
Israeli intelligence assumes Iran decided to attack Israel, Axios reports
Israeli intelligence assumes Iran decided to attack Israel, Axios reports

The Israeli intelligence community believes Iran has decided to attack Israel directly and may do so within days, Axios reporter Barak Ravid said on Sunday, citing two sources.

The attack would be in retaliation for the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran in late July, Ravid added. Israel has not claimed or denied responsibility for the killing.

Middle East News

Israel

Iran

Ismail Haniyeh

Tehran

