Israeli intelligence assumes Iran decided to attack Israel, Axios reports
Middle East News
2024-08-11 | 15:42
Israeli intelligence assumes Iran decided to attack Israel, Axios reports
The Israeli intelligence community believes Iran has decided to attack Israel directly and may do so within days, Axios reporter Barak Ravid said on Sunday, citing two sources.
The attack would be in retaliation for the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran in late July, Ravid added. Israel has not claimed or denied responsibility for the killing.
Reuters
Middle East News
Israel
Iran
Ismail Haniyeh
Tehran
Related Articles
Middle East News
2024-08-01
Iran and its proxies meet in Tehran to discuss response to Israel: Reuters
Middle East News
2024-08-01
Iran and its proxies meet in Tehran to discuss response to Israel: Reuters
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-31
Hamas' Ismail Haniyeh assassinated in Tehran: Details of deadly Israeli attack emerge
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-31
Hamas' Ismail Haniyeh assassinated in Tehran: Details of deadly Israeli attack emerge
0
Middle East News
2024-07-30
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh killed in Iran by Israeli strike, Hamas says in statement
Middle East News
2024-07-30
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh killed in Iran by Israeli strike, Hamas says in statement
0
Middle East News
02:20
UK, France, and Germany urge Iran to refrain from launching attacks on Israel
Middle East News
02:20
UK, France, and Germany urge Iran to refrain from launching attacks on Israel
0
Middle East News
02:20
UK, France, and Germany urge Iran to refrain from launching attacks on Israel
Middle East News
02:20
UK, France, and Germany urge Iran to refrain from launching attacks on Israel
0
Middle East News
00:16
Pentagon: US deploys guided missile submarine in Middle East
Middle East News
00:16
Pentagon: US deploys guided missile submarine in Middle East
0
Middle East News
00:08
Israeli Defense Minister informs US counterpart that Iran is preparing for major attack
Middle East News
00:08
Israeli Defense Minister informs US counterpart that Iran is preparing for major attack
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:34
Hamas wants Gaza mediation based on past talks rather than starting new negotiations
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:34
Hamas wants Gaza mediation based on past talks rather than starting new negotiations
Lebanon News
04:45
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
Lebanon News
04:45
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
0
Middle East News
05:15
Rockets fired from Lebanon hit Israeli site, fire reported near Kiryat Shmona
Middle East News
05:15
Rockets fired from Lebanon hit Israeli site, fire reported near Kiryat Shmona
0
Middle East News
15:42
Israeli intelligence assumes Iran decided to attack Israel, Axios reports
Middle East News
15:42
Israeli intelligence assumes Iran decided to attack Israel, Axios reports
0
World News
00:24
Greece evacuates historic town of Marathon due to wildfire
World News
00:24
Greece evacuates historic town of Marathon due to wildfire
0
Lebanon News
04:45
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
Lebanon News
04:45
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
1
Lebanon News
10:54
Israel breaks sound barrier over Tyre and its surrounding villages in Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:54
Israel breaks sound barrier over Tyre and its surrounding villages in Lebanon
2
Middle East News
15:42
Israeli intelligence assumes Iran decided to attack Israel, Axios reports
Middle East News
15:42
Israeli intelligence assumes Iran decided to attack Israel, Axios reports
3
Lebanon News
04:45
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
Lebanon News
04:45
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
4
Lebanon News
05:20
PSP Secretary-General says to LBCI that Berri does not want dialogue without Lebanese Forces party
Lebanon News
05:20
PSP Secretary-General says to LBCI that Berri does not want dialogue without Lebanese Forces party
5
Middle East News
05:15
Rockets fired from Lebanon hit Israeli site, fire reported near Kiryat Shmona
Middle East News
05:15
Rockets fired from Lebanon hit Israeli site, fire reported near Kiryat Shmona
6
Middle East News
07:35
'Unidentified' drone strike kills five Iran-backed fighters near Syrian-Iraqi border
Middle East News
07:35
'Unidentified' drone strike kills five Iran-backed fighters near Syrian-Iraqi border
7
Middle East News
06:11
Iranian acting FM Ali Bagheri says Iran will make Israeli aggressions costly
Middle East News
06:11
Iranian acting FM Ali Bagheri says Iran will make Israeli aggressions costly
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:55
Germany's Scholz calls on Israel to conclude hostage release and ceasefire deal
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:55
Germany's Scholz calls on Israel to conclude hostage release and ceasefire deal
