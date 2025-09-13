Netanyahu says getting rid of Hamas chiefs in Qatar would remove main obstacle to Gaza deal

Middle East News
13-09-2025 | 13:20
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Netanyahu says getting rid of Hamas chiefs in Qatar would remove main obstacle to Gaza deal
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Netanyahu says getting rid of Hamas chiefs in Qatar would remove main obstacle to Gaza deal

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Saturday that getting rid of Hamas chiefs living in Qatar would remove the main obstacle to releasing all hostages and ending the war in Gaza.

Israel on Tuesday targeted the Hamas leadership in Doha.

Reuters

Middle East News

Israel

Benjamin Netanyahu

Hamas

Qatar

Hostages

Gaza

LBCI Next
Trump hosts Qatari prime minister after Israel's attack in Doha
Palestinian VP says UN vote 'important step towards ending occupation'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-14

Hamas says Netanyahu 'unwilling' to reach Gaza truce deal

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-17

'A gift to Hamas': Netanyahu slams protests, refuses Gaza and hostage deal

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-28

Qatar urges Israel, Hamas to seize 'window of opportunity' for Gaza truce

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-08-13

Israel’s military says chief of staff approved 'main concept' for attack plan in Gaza

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
13:46

Rubio: Qatar strike 'not going to change' US-Israel ties

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:59

Israeli army says 250,000 left Gaza City since stepping up operations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Palestinian state recognition fuels Israeli campaign, US diplomatic push

LBCI
World News
05:47

Trump hosts Qatari prime minister after Israel's attack in Doha

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-09-12

Death toll rises to 46 in Israeli raids on Yemen

LBCI
World News
11:43

Fire breaks out at Russian oil refinery following drone attack

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-04

Breaking: Polls close in Mount Lebanon’s municipal and mukhtar elections

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-08-09

Iran threatens planned Trump corridor envisaged by Azerbaijan-Armenia peace deal

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-31

LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-29

Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-28

US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-26

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:48

In pictures: Lebanese army displays weapons seized from Palestinian camps

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:20

Lebanese army intercepts ship in illegal departure attempt, arrests 22

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:14

Twenty-three shops closed — is Lebanon’s vital highway about to be transformed?

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:35

Lebanese army receives eight truckloads of weapons from Palestinian camps

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:06

Lebanon’s FM stresses two-state solution as key to ‘just and lasting peace’

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Lebanon takes steps toward reopening Qlayaat airport to travelers — the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:11

Roads plagued by chaos, nonfunctioning traffic lights; Lebanon explores measures to restore order

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Palestinian state recognition fuels Israeli campaign, US diplomatic push

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More