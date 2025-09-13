News
Netanyahu says getting rid of Hamas chiefs in Qatar would remove main obstacle to Gaza deal
Middle East News
13-09-2025 | 13:20
Netanyahu says getting rid of Hamas chiefs in Qatar would remove main obstacle to Gaza deal
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Saturday that getting rid of Hamas chiefs living in Qatar would remove the main obstacle to releasing all hostages and ending the war in Gaza.
Israel on Tuesday targeted the Hamas leadership in Doha.
Reuters
Middle East News
Israel
Benjamin Netanyahu
Hamas
Qatar
Hostages
Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-14
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-17
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-28
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-08-13
0
World News
13:46
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:59
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
0
World News
05:47
0
Middle East News
2025-09-12
0
World News
11:43
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-04
0
Middle East News
2025-08-09
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
1
Lebanon News
07:48
2
Lebanon News
05:20
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:14
4
Lebanon News
05:35
5
Lebanon News
08:06
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
