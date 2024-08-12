Lufthansa extends suspension of flights to Middle East due to escalating conflict concerns

2024-08-12 | 04:58
Lufthansa extends suspension of flights to Middle East due to escalating conflict concerns
Lufthansa extends suspension of flights to Middle East due to escalating conflict concerns

The German airline group Lufthansa announced on Monday that it had extended the suspension of its flights to Tel Aviv, Tehran, Beirut, Amman, and Erbil until August 21, citing concerns over rising tensions in the Middle East.

The company added in an email statement that it will not be using the airspace of Iran and Iraq during this period.

Reuters
 

