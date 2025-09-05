Finland announces joining New York Declaration on two-state solution between Israel and Palestinians

05-09-2025 | 04:09
Finland announces joining New York Declaration on two-state solution between Israel and Palestinians
Finland announces joining New York Declaration on two-state solution between Israel and Palestinians

The Finnish government announced on Friday that it is joining the French-Saudi New York Declaration on a peaceful resolution of the Palestinian issue and the implementation of a two-state solution.

Reuters
