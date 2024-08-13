News
UKMTO and Ambrey report incidents near Yemen's Hodeidah
2024-08-12 | 23:59
A ship's captain reported an explosion a distance from the vessel 63 nautical miles southwest of Yemen's Hodeidah, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency said on Tuesday.
British maritime security firm Ambrey reported an incident where a merchant vessel observed two "close-proximity" explosions also 63 nautical miles southwest of Hodeidah.
Houthi militants have launched attacks on international shipping near Yemen since last November in solidarity with Palestinians in the war between Israel and Hamas.
The vessel and crew are safe and the ship is proceeding to its next port of call, both UKMTO and Ambrey said in two advisory notes.
Later on Tuesday, UKMTO reported yet another incident 97 nautical miles northwest of Hodeidah and that authorities were investigating.
Reuters
UKMTO
Ambrey
Ship
Vessel
Yemen
Hodeidah
