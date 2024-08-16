News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Firefighters battle to contain wildfires in Turkey
Middle East News
2024-08-16 | 03:23
Firefighters battle to contain wildfires in Turkey
Firefighters are trying to contain wildfires raging in three provinces of northwestern Turkey, Agriculture and Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumakli said late on Thursday, adding that the outlook was positive.
Fourteen planes, 31 helicopters and 265 land vehicles were involved in the firefighting efforts, along with some 1,400 forestry personnel, Yumakli said.
The wildfires broke out in the Eceabat district of Canakkale province, the Goynuk district of Bolu province, and Manisa province's Gordes district.
It was not yet clear what caused the fires.
"In all three ongoing wildfires, there is a process that's heading for the better. God willing, I hope to give you good news tomorrow (Friday) and share with you that all three of our fires are finished," he said.
Footage from the three fires showed flames engulfing swathes of lands with black smoke billowing above forests and cities. No residential areas were at risk from the flames, local officials said.
Canakkale Governor Omer Toraman said certain neighbourhoods in three villages had been evacuated as a precaution, but that there was no threat to residential areas.
Bolu Governor Erkan Kilic was cited by state media as saying that around 100 hectares of land had been damaged in the fire so far and that three villages had been evacuated as a precaution.
The wildfire in Manisa, which started on Wednesday, is now in its third day.
Reuters
Middle East News
Firefighters
Wildfires
Turkey
Ibrahim Yumakli
Canakkale
