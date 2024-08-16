Israel FM says expects allies to attack Iran if it strikes

2024-08-16 | 06:48
Israel FM says expects allies to attack Iran if it strikes
Israel FM says expects allies to attack Iran if it strikes

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz told his French and British counterparts Friday that his country expects support "in attacking" Iran if it strikes Israel.

"If Iran attacks, we expect the coalition to join Israel not only in defense but also in attacking significant targets in Iran," Katz told his French and UK counterparts during their visit to Israel.

Middle East News

Israel

Israel Katz

Iran

Attack

United Kingdom

