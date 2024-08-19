News
CENTCOM says forces destroyed Houthi drone in Yemen
Middle East News
2024-08-19 | 00:24
CENTCOM says forces destroyed Houthi drone in Yemen
US Central Command announced on Sunday that its forces successfully destroyed a Houthi drone in an area under their control in Yemen.
The Iran-aligned Houthis have been launching repeated drone and missile attacks on ships they claim are bound for Israel or the United States or are connected to them since November as a show of support for the Palestinians in the Gaza war.
Reuters
Middle East News
Houthi. Drone
CENTCOM
Yemen
Ships
Missiles
Attack
Support
Gaza
War
Next
Israeli police investigate explosion that killed one person in Tel Aviv
Israeli intelligence tactics: Wall Street Journal report sparks controversy
Previous
