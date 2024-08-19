Israel police say Sunday blast in Tel Aviv was 'terror attack'

2024-08-19 | 04:44
Israel police say Sunday blast in Tel Aviv was 'terror attack'
Israel police say Sunday blast in Tel Aviv was 'terror attack'

Israeli police said Monday that a "powerful" explosion the night before in Tel Aviv was a "terror attack" that wounded one person, amid heightened tensions as Gaza mediators push for a truce.

"This was a terror attack involving the explosion of a powerful explosive," the police force said in a statement. On Sunday, authorities reported that the blast had killed one person, who Israeli media said was the suspected assailant.

