Yemen separatists say Saudi strikes will not deter them

Middle East News
26-12-2025 | 08:47
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Yemen separatists say Saudi strikes will not deter them
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Yemen separatists say Saudi strikes will not deter them

Yemeni separatists said Friday that they would not be deterred by strikes on their positions that they blamed on Saudi Arabia, but that they were nonetheless open to working with Riyadh.

"The Council affirms that such actions will not serve any path of understanding and will not deter the people of the South from continuing to move forward toward restoring their full rights," the separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC) said.

Still, the group "affirms its openness to any coordination or arrangements based on guaranteeing the protection of the security, unity and integrity of the South and ensuring that security threats do not return, in a way that meets the aspirations and will of our Southern people and the common interests with our brothers in the kingdom," they added, referring to Saudi Arabia.

AFP

Middle East News

separatists

Saudi

strikes

deter

LBCI Next
Israel recognizes Somaliland as an independent, sovereign state
Syria says Homs bombing 'desperate attempt' to destabilise country
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
05:13

Yemen's Saudi-led coalition warns will tackle separatists

LBCI
Middle East News
05:16

Saudi urges Yemen separatists to withdraw peacefully from seized provinces

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-12-08

After a lull, Yemeni separatists wrest control of some areas from Saudi-backed government

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-19

President Aoun offers condolences after soldiers killed, says nothing will deter the Army from its mission

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
05:16

Saudi urges Yemen separatists to withdraw peacefully from seized provinces

LBCI
Middle East News
05:13

Yemen's Saudi-led coalition warns will tackle separatists

LBCI
Middle East News
15:01

Yemen government asks Saudi-led coalition to take military measures to support it

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Lebanon and Syria on edge ahead of high-stakes Trump-Netanyahu meeting

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-15

Leaked Epstein correspondence shows politically sensitive links resurfacing ahead of US elections

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-24

Retired Lebanese officer's disappearance revives mystery of Israeli pilot Ron Arad

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:33

Cabinet approves Lebanon’s financial gap bill

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:30

PM Salam: Depositors with under $100,000 to recover funds in full, covering 85% of accounts

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:30

PM Salam: Depositors with under $100,000 to recover funds in full, covering 85% of accounts

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Lebanon and Syria on edge ahead of high-stakes Trump-Netanyahu meeting

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

In the details: What comes next in Lebanon’s weapons plan as pressure mounts on Israel?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Ahmad Shukr missing for ten days: Mossad, financial motives under investigation

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:33

Cabinet approves Lebanon’s financial gap bill

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:43

President Aoun condemns mosque attack in Homs, pledges solidarity with Syria

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:08

Ten ministers expected to oppose Lebanon’s financial gap bill; vote to be decided by cabinet majority

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:47

France welcomes Cabinet approval of the financial gap law, sees it as key step toward restoring trust

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More