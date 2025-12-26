Yemen separatists say Saudi strikes will not deter them

Yemeni separatists said Friday that they would not be deterred by strikes on their positions that they blamed on Saudi Arabia, but that they were nonetheless open to working with Riyadh.



"The Council affirms that such actions will not serve any path of understanding and will not deter the people of the South from continuing to move forward toward restoring their full rights," the separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC) said.



Still, the group "affirms its openness to any coordination or arrangements based on guaranteeing the protection of the security, unity and integrity of the South and ensuring that security threats do not return, in a way that meets the aspirations and will of our Southern people and the common interests with our brothers in the kingdom," they added, referring to Saudi Arabia.



AFP