Syria says Homs bombing 'desperate attempt' to destabilise country

Syria's foreign ministry called Friday's deadly bombing of a Homs mosque a "desperate attempt" to destabilise the country, vowing to hold the perpetrators accountable.



In a statement, the ministry condemned "this cowardly criminal act,” which killed at least eight people, saying it came "in the context of repeated desperate attempts to undermine security and stability and spread chaos among the Syrian people."



The ministry reiterated its "firm stance in combating terrorism in all its forms,” stressing that "such crimes will not deter the Syrian state from continuing its efforts to consolidate security, protect citizens, and hold those involved accountable."



AFP



