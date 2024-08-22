Fire spotted in Red Sea off Yemen port of Salif: Ambrey

Middle East News
2024-08-22 | 02:40
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Fire spotted in Red Sea off Yemen port of Salif: Ambrey
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Fire spotted in Red Sea off Yemen port of Salif: Ambrey

British security firm Ambrey said on Thursday a fire was spotted in the Red Sea approximately 58 nautical miles southwest of Yemen's port of Salif.

A nearby vessel observed smoke coming from the water, an incident likely related to the destruction of an unmanned surface vessel, Ambrey said.

"Hostile manned and unmanned craft have been operating in the area," Ambrey added.

Iran-aligned Houthi militants based in Yemen have launched attacks on international shipping in the Red Sea region since November in solidarity with Palestinians in the war between Israel and Hamas.

In response shipowners have rerouted many vessels away from the Red Sea and Suez Canal to the longer route around the southern tip of Africa, meaning higher costs and longer delivery times.

Reuters

Middle East News

Ambrey

Vessel

Yemen

Coast

Attack

Missiles

Yemen

USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier arrives in Middle East amid rising tensions
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-08-09

Vessel captain reports double attack off Yemen, UKMTO says

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-07-20

UKMTO: Ship off the coast of Mocha, Yemen, reports two attacks and minor damage

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-07-15

UKMTO: Vessel reported being attacked off Yemen's Hodeidah

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-07-12

Ambrey: Merchant vessel reports two explosions west of Yemen's Mocha

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
00:53

USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier arrives in Middle East amid rising tensions

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:59

Israeli PM states troops will not leave Philadelphi Corridor in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:44

Biden, Netanyahu discuss ceasefire and hostage deal; Harris joins call

LBCI
World News
14:32

US President Biden to call Netanyahu Wednesday on Gaza truce

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-30

Hezbollah says it fired at Israeli warplanes in Lebanese airspace

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:12

Lebanese Army detonates cluster bomb in South Lebanon's Tyre

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:27

Lebanon holds second-highest gold reserves in MENA amid economic struggles: Forbes Middle East

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:11

Israeli airstrikes target southern Lebanon towns

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:02

Israeli warplanes break the sound barrier over several Lebanese areas

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:12

MP Sayegh: Open Qleiat airport and announce plans to open Hamat and Rayak Airbases

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:23

Israeli army says targeted Fatah commander, who 'directed attacks,' in Lebanon strike

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:12

Lebanese Army detonates cluster bomb in South Lebanon's Tyre

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:46

Israeli warplanes strike Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon, army spokesperson says

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:27

Lebanon holds second-highest gold reserves in MENA amid economic struggles: Forbes Middle East

LBCI
Middle East News
10:57

Helicopter of Iran's late President Ebrahim Raisi crashed due to weather conditions, Fars says

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:54

Public Health Emergency Operations Center reports final toll of Beqaa airstrikes: One dead, 30 injured

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More