Israeli strikes kill three Iran-backed fighters in Syria: Syrian Observatory
Middle East News
2024-08-24 | 00:22
Israeli strikes kill three Iran-backed fighters in Syria: Syrian Observatory
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights announced that three Iran-backed fighters were killed in Israeli airstrikes targeting Syrian army and Hezbollah sites in Syria on Friday.
The Observatory stated, "Three members of Iran-backed militias were killed, and ten others were injured in the attacks."
The Observatory had previously reported that the attack targeted "four positions in Homs and Hama countryside, targeting a weapon depot north western of Hama," and "fuel stores that belong to Syrian members of the Lebanese Hezbollah."
It also noted that as a result of the attack, "a weapons depot and fuel store were destroyed."
Middle East News
Syria
Syrian Observatory For Human Rights
Iran
Israel
Airstrikes
Hezbollah
