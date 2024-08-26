Iran: Hezbollah's attack showed that Israel lost deterrent power

2024-08-26 | 05:20
Iran: Hezbollah's attack showed that Israel lost deterrent power

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said in a post on X on Monday that Israel has lost its deterrent power, as it was unable to predict the timing and location of the "limited and calculated" attack carried out by Hezbollah.

Reuters

