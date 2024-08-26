News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
32
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
32
o
South
30
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
La Ekher EL Omr
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
32
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
32
o
South
30
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Libya's eastern-based government to shut down all oilfields
Middle East News
2024-08-26 | 08:05
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Libya's eastern-based government to shut down all oilfields
The Libyan eastern-based government said on Monday that all oilfields are closing down, halting production and exports, but the country's Tripoli-based National Oil Corp, which controls oil resources, has not provided confirmation.
Libyan factions are locked in a power struggle over control of the central bank and oil revenues.
The government in Benghazi is not internationally recognized, but most oilfields are under the control of eastern Libyan military leader Khalifa Haftar.
Libya, a major oil producer on the Mediterranean, has had little stability since a 2011 NATO-backed uprising. The country split in 2014 between warring eastern and western factions, eventually drawing in Russian and Turkish backing.
The latest round of tensions emerged after efforts by political factions to oust the Central Bank of Libya (CBL) head, Sadiq al-Kabir, with rival armed factions mobilizing on each side.
The central bank is the only internationally recognised depository for Libyan oil revenues, which provide vital economic income for a country torn by years of fighting.
The eastern-based government did not specify for how long the oilfields could be closed.
Eastern Libya, where the parliament sits, is controlled by commander Haftar's Libyan National Army (LNA), while the Tripoli-based government, which is internationally recognized, is led by Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibeh.
The NOC has declared force majeure earlier in August in one of the country's largest oilfields, Sharara, located in Libya's southwest with the capacity of 300,000 barrels per day, due to protests in the area.
Reuters
Middle East News
Libya
Tripoli
Oil
Field
Benghazi
Next
Egypt affirms rejection of any Israeli presence at Rafah Crossing or Philadelphi Corridor
Israeli hardliner Ben-Gvir repeats call for prayer at Al-Aqsa mosque compound
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-08-22
Oilfield firm Halliburton hit by cyberattack
World News
2024-08-22
Oilfield firm Halliburton hit by cyberattack
0
Middle East News
2024-08-14
Iraq signs initial deals for 13 oil, gas exploration blocks and fields: Ministry says
Middle East News
2024-08-14
Iraq signs initial deals for 13 oil, gas exploration blocks and fields: Ministry says
0
Middle East News
2024-07-01
Saudi energy minister reports discovery of multiple oil, gas fields
Middle East News
2024-07-01
Saudi energy minister reports discovery of multiple oil, gas fields
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-20
Israel Develops Gas Fields While Lebanon Awaits: An Energy Divide Amid Conflict
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-20
Israel Develops Gas Fields While Lebanon Awaits: An Energy Divide Amid Conflict
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:46
Egypt affirms rejection of any Israeli presence at Rafah Crossing or Philadelphi Corridor
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:46
Egypt affirms rejection of any Israeli presence at Rafah Crossing or Philadelphi Corridor
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:52
Israeli hardliner Ben-Gvir repeats call for prayer at Al-Aqsa mosque compound
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:52
Israeli hardliner Ben-Gvir repeats call for prayer at Al-Aqsa mosque compound
0
Middle East News
05:20
Iran: Hezbollah's attack showed that Israel lost deterrent power
Middle East News
05:20
Iran: Hezbollah's attack showed that Israel lost deterrent power
0
Middle East News
02:38
Iranian FM to Italian counterpart: We are not seeking to escalate tensions in the region
Middle East News
02:38
Iranian FM to Italian counterpart: We are not seeking to escalate tensions in the region
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Israeli drone crashes in Akkar area, northern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Israeli drone crashes in Akkar area, northern Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Russia's Push for Middle East Mediation: Putin's Efforts to Facilitate Israeli-Palestinian Dialogue
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Russia's Push for Middle East Mediation: Putin's Efforts to Facilitate Israeli-Palestinian Dialogue
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-05
Breaking: Hezbollah's Radwan Force Commander Ali Jamal Aldin Jawad killed by Israeli Air Force: Israeli army reports
Lebanon News
2024-08-05
Breaking: Hezbollah's Radwan Force Commander Ali Jamal Aldin Jawad killed by Israeli Air Force: Israeli army reports
0
Lebanon News
02:30
Lebanon's FM Bou Habib receives call from Borrell, stresses need for EU pressure on Israel
Lebanon News
02:30
Lebanon's FM Bou Habib receives call from Borrell, stresses need for EU pressure on Israel
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
13:21
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
Lebanon News
13:21
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
11:27
Hezbollah's Nasrallah: Further responses are expected from Iran and Yemen following Hezbollah's actions
Lebanon News
11:27
Hezbollah's Nasrallah: Further responses are expected from Iran and Yemen following Hezbollah's actions
2
Lebanon News
13:21
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
Lebanon News
13:21
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
3
Lebanon News
07:06
Israeli airstrikes hit multiple towns across southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:06
Israeli airstrikes hit multiple towns across southern Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
11:03
Lebanon’s Salim Al-Huss, former Prime Minister and statesman, passes away
Lebanon News
11:03
Lebanon’s Salim Al-Huss, former Prime Minister and statesman, passes away
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
First wave of retaliation: What are the key Israeli military sites that Hezbollah targeted?
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
First wave of retaliation: What are the key Israeli military sites that Hezbollah targeted?
6
Lebanon News
11:53
US helped track Hezbollah attacks against Israel: AFP reports
Lebanon News
11:53
US helped track Hezbollah attacks against Israel: AFP reports
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
Inside Israel: Northern Israel on alert after major preemptive strike on Lebanon's Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
Inside Israel: Northern Israel on alert after major preemptive strike on Lebanon's Hezbollah
8
Lebanon News
02:51
Israeli reconnaissance aircraft fly over villages in Tyre district
Lebanon News
02:51
Israeli reconnaissance aircraft fly over villages in Tyre district
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More