UNSC considers sanctioning two RSF generals in Sudan

Middle East News
2024-08-27 | 14:32
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
UNSC considers sanctioning two RSF generals in Sudan
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
UNSC considers sanctioning two RSF generals in Sudan

A United Nations Security Council committee is considering sanctioning two generals with Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) for threatening the country's peace, security, or stability, including through violence and human rights abuses.

If the men are designated, it would be the first UN sanctions imposed over the current war in Sudan, which erupted in mid-April last year from a power struggle between the Sudanese army (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces ahead of a planned transition to civilian rule.

The United States has formally proposed that an international travel ban and asset freeze be imposed on RSF head of operations Osman Mohamed Hamid Mohamed and RSF West Darfur Commander Abdel Rahman Juma Barkalla, diplomats said.

The Security Council's 15-member Sudan sanctions committee operates by consensus. If no one raises any objections to the proposal by Friday afternoon, then the men will be designated. Members can also ask for more time to consider the proposal, place it in limbo by putting a hold on it, or simply block it.

The war in Sudan has produced waves of ethnically driven violence blamed largely on the RSF. The RSF denies harming civilians and attributes the activity to rogue actors.

The United States says the warring parties have committed war crimes, and the RSF and allied militias have also committed crimes against humanity and ethnic cleansing.

The UN says nearly 25 million people - half of Sudan's population - need humanitarian aid, famine is looming, and 10 million people have fled their homes. More than 2.2 million of those people have left for other countries.

Reuters

Middle East News

United Nations

Security Council

Sanction

Sudan

Rapid Support Forces

RSF

LBCI Next
Gaza war death toll reaches 40,476
Israeli settlers kill Palestinian, injure three others in West Bank
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-07-27

At least 22 killed in RSF attacks on Sudan's al-Fashir

LBCI
World News
2024-06-14

Sudanese Army: Commander of RSF killed in battle in Darfur

LBCI
World News
2024-08-26

At least 30 killed in Sudan dam collapse, number could be much higher, UN says

LBCI
World News
2024-08-26

At least 132 killed in Sudan flooding: Health Ministry says

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
15:31

Israeli soldier injured in Hezbollah aircraft attack

LBCI
Middle East News
14:22

White House says US would defend Israel in Iranian attack

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Israel's rescue operation: Israeli army estimates 108 hostages remain held by Hamas

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:56

Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque and Solomon's Temple: The epicenter of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:55

Beirut Airport’s fast-track departure facility project resumes, set to increase passenger capacity by 1 million: Public Works Minister

LBCI
Middle East News
14:22

White House says US would defend Israel in Iranian attack

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:52

Al-Aqsa Mosque incursions: Will Israel open a new battlefront in the West Bank?

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-23

Family of five dies in tragic car accident on Cedar-Bcharre road

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:36

Miss Lebanon Emigrant 2017 Dima Safi passes away at 30 after sudden heart attack

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:55

Beirut Airport’s fast-track departure facility project resumes, set to increase passenger capacity by 1 million: Public Works Minister

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:12

Israeli airstrike on Mjadel and Chihine: Injuries reported in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:36

Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Beirut and southern Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
00:10

Top US general states risk of broader war eases after Israel-Hezbollah exchange: Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:13

Large fire erupts in Blat, Byblos and puts homes in danger

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:46

Fuel prices update: Latest list published

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:11

Kfarshima Municipality releases statement on case of five bodies found

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More