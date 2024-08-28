Israel PM says 'views with utmost severity' new US sanctions on settlers

2024-08-28 | 13:31
Israel PM says &#39;views with utmost severity&#39; new US sanctions on settlers
Israel PM says 'views with utmost severity' new US sanctions on settlers

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday he views "with utmost severity" new sanctions imposed by Washington on Israeli setters in the West Bank over violence against Palestinians.

"Israel views with utmost severity the imposition of sanctions on citizens of Israel. The issue is in a pointed discussion with the US," Netanyahu's office said in a statement.

AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

