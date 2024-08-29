News
One dead, 10 injured due to gas leak at Iranian Guards facility
Middle East News
2024-08-29 | 00:22
High views
Share
Share
0
min
One dead, 10 injured due to gas leak at Iranian Guards facility
One person died and 10 were injured due to a gas leak at an Iranian Revolutionary Guards facility in Isfahan, the force said in a statement.
Iranian state media, quoting the statement, said: "the incident took place in a workshop at one of the Guards' centers in the (central) Isfahan province."
Reuters
Middle East News
Dead
Injured
Gas
Leak
Iranian
