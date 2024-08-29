One dead, 10 injured due to gas leak at Iranian Guards facility

2024-08-29 | 00:22
One dead, 10 injured due to gas leak at Iranian Guards facility
One dead, 10 injured due to gas leak at Iranian Guards facility

One person died and 10 were injured due to a gas leak at an Iranian Revolutionary Guards facility in Isfahan, the force said in a statement.

Iranian state media, quoting the statement, said: "the incident took place in a workshop at one of the Guards' centers in the (central) Isfahan province."


Reuters 

Houthis: We did not agree to a temporary truce; we only allowed towing of Sounion tanker
