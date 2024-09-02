News
Jordanian health ministry records mpox case for a non-Jordanian resident
2024-09-02
Jordan's health ministry has recorded an mpox case for a non-Jordanian resident, state news agency Petra said on Monday, adding that the case was currently in isolation.
The health ministry said the case was not the first for the kingdom, as it recorded one back in 2022.
The ministry said the case was a 33-year-old male, without identifying his nationality.
Reuters
Jordan
Health
Ministry
Mpox
