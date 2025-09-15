News
UK PM's office slams Musk's 'inflammatory language' at far-right rally
World News
15-09-2025 | 08:21
High views
Share
Share
0
min
UK PM's office slams Musk's 'inflammatory language' at far-right rally
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer's office on Monday slammed U.S. tech billionaire Elon Musk for using "dangerous and inflammatory language" in a speech televised at one of the UK's largest-ever far-right protests.
At the rally on Saturday, Musk called for the dissolution of Britain's parliament and the replacement of Starmer's centre-left Labour government, telling the crowds, "You either fight back or you die."
Starmer's spokesman said: "The UK is a fair, tolerant and decent country, and so the last thing the British people want is dangerous and inflammatory language, which threatens violence and intimidation on our streets."
AFP
World News
United Kingdom
Keir Starmer
Elon Musk
Protests
