UK PM's office slams Musk's 'inflammatory language' at far-right rally

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer's office on Monday slammed U.S. tech billionaire Elon Musk for using "dangerous and inflammatory language" in a speech televised at one of the UK's largest-ever far-right protests.



At the rally on Saturday, Musk called for the dissolution of Britain's parliament and the replacement of Starmer's centre-left Labour government, telling the crowds, "You either fight back or you die."



Starmer's spokesman said: "The UK is a fair, tolerant and decent country, and so the last thing the British people want is dangerous and inflammatory language, which threatens violence and intimidation on our streets."



AFP