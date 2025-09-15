UK PM's office slams Musk's 'inflammatory language' at far-right rally

15-09-2025 | 08:21
UK PM's office slams Musk's 'inflammatory language' at far-right rally
UK PM's office slams Musk's 'inflammatory language' at far-right rally

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer's office on Monday slammed U.S. tech billionaire Elon Musk for using "dangerous and inflammatory language" in a speech televised at one of the UK's largest-ever far-right protests.

At the rally on Saturday, Musk called for the dissolution of Britain's parliament and the replacement of Starmer's centre-left Labour government, telling the crowds, "You either fight back or you die."

Starmer's spokesman said: "The UK is a fair, tolerant and decent country, and so the last thing the British people want is dangerous and inflammatory language, which threatens violence and intimidation on our streets."

AFP

United Kingdom

Keir Starmer

Elon Musk

Protests

