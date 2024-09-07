5.0 magnitude earthquake hits Kahramanmaraş, Turkey

The Anadolu Agency reported that a 5.0 magnitude earthquake struck Kahramanmaraş Province in southern Turkey on Saturday.



The Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) stated on its X account that the earthquake occurred at 09:31 (+3 GMT) in the city of Kahramanmaraş.



The statement noted that the earthquake occurred at a depth of 7 kilometers below the Earth's surface.



In a subsequent update, AFAD indicated that there have been no reported losses as of now and that field assessment efforts are ongoing in the area.