5.0 magnitude earthquake hits Kahramanmaraş, Turkey

Middle East News
2024-09-07 | 04:17
High views
The Anadolu Agency reported that a 5.0 magnitude earthquake struck Kahramanmaraş Province in southern Turkey on Saturday.

The Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) stated on its X account that the earthquake occurred at 09:31 (+3 GMT) in the city of Kahramanmaraş.

The statement noted that the earthquake occurred at a depth of 7 kilometers below the Earth's surface.

In a subsequent update, AFAD indicated that there have been no reported losses as of now and that field assessment efforts are ongoing in the area.
 

