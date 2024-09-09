News
Iran accuses Israel of 'criminal' Syria attack
2024-09-09
Iran accuses Israel of 'criminal' Syria attack
Iran on Monday accused its regional arch-foe Israel of carrying out what it called a "criminal" attack in central Syria, where state media said strikes killed at least 14 people.
"We strongly condemn this criminal attack by the Zionist regime on Syrian soil," foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani told a news conference in Tehran, calling on Israel's backers to "stop supporting and arming it."
AFP
Iran
Israel
Syria
Attack
Accusation
Crime
