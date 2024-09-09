Iran accuses Israel of 'criminal' Syria attack

Middle East News
2024-09-09 | 04:01
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Iran accuses Israel of &#39;criminal&#39; Syria attack
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Iran accuses Israel of 'criminal' Syria attack

Iran on Monday accused its regional arch-foe Israel of carrying out what it called a "criminal" attack in central Syria, where state media said strikes killed at least 14 people.

"We strongly condemn this criminal attack by the Zionist regime on Syrian soil," foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani told a news conference in Tehran, calling on Israel's backers to "stop supporting and arming it."

AFP

Middle East News

Iran

Israel

Syria

Attack

Accusation

Crime

LBCI Next
UN rights chief calls on states to challenge Israel over occupation
Turkey says its air strikes hit PKK targets in northern Iraq
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-09-07

IRGC commander: 12 Israeli ships hit in retaliation for attacks on Iranian vessels

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-08-27

White House says US would defend Israel in Iranian attack

LBCI
World News
2024-08-26

Threat of attack against Israel by Iran and its proxies still exists, the Pentagon affirms

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-08-26

Iran: Hezbollah's attack showed that Israel lost deterrent power

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
07:32

Jordan's Islamists seek to shake up parliament at polls, fueled by anger over Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
07:20

Turkey heads to Arab League ministerial for first time in 13 years

LBCI
Middle East News
07:06

Drone hits building in Nahariyya; target was military bases: Israeli media

LBCI
Middle East News
07:05

Iran rejects Western accusations of Russia arms exports

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:29

Health Ministry receives 33 tons of emergency medical supplies from UNICEF

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:28

Judge Halawi issues arrest warrant for Riad Salameh after interrogation, sets second hearing next Thursday

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-29

Israeli artillery shells multiple locations in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-05

Helena Iskandar sues ex-central bank governor Riad Salameh amid financial probe: LBCI sources

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:21

Netanyahu vows to change the situation in the north: Hezbollah is Iran's strongest arm in the region

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Hezbollah rockets rain down: Israel's northern communities scramble for safety

LBCI
Middle East News
08:23

Israeli Broadcasting Authority: Perpetrator of the shooting that killed 3 Israelis is a Jordanian national named Maher Al-Jazi

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:41

Investigative Judge rejects Helena Iskandar's attendance at Salameh hearing over procedural error

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:09

Riad Salameh appears before investigating Judge amid tight security

LBCI
Middle East News
00:22

Israeli strikes in central Syria kill five

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:28

Judge Halawi issues arrest warrant for Riad Salameh after interrogation, sets second hearing next Thursday

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:44

LBCI sources: Judge Halawi says Helena Iskandar lacks legal standing in Salameh's case

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More