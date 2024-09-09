Jordan's Islamists seek to shake up parliament at polls, fueled by anger over Gaza

Middle East News
2024-09-09 | 07:32
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Jordan&#39;s Islamists seek to shake up parliament at polls, fueled by anger over Gaza
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
3min
Jordan's Islamists seek to shake up parliament at polls, fueled by anger over Gaza

Jordan's main opposition, buoyed by anger over the Gaza war, says it expects its Islamists to win enough seats in Tuesday's election to loudly challenge the country's pro-Western stance, a result that could stir up the kingdom's staid political scene.

The opposition Islamic Action Front (IAF), the political arm of the Muslim Brotherhood, says its voice is needed in the assembly to help reverse unpopular economic policies, stand up to laws curbing public freedoms and oppose further normalization with Israel, with which Jordan has a 1994 peace treaty.

"It's enough that there is a significant bloc that is able to influence public opinion and the general political scene," Murad Adailah, the head of Jordan's Muslim Brotherhood and an ideological ally of the Palestinian group Hamas, told Reuters.

In a country where anti-Israel sentiment runs high, the Gaza war is expected to help the electoral fortunes of the IAF, which is Jordan's largest opposition party and has led some of the region's biggest rallies backing Hamas.

Hundreds took to the streets of Amman to celebrate on Sunday, hours after a gunman from Jordan shot dead three Israeli civilians at a border crossing in the occupied West Bank.

The IAF, fielding only 38 candidates for the 138-seat assembly, is unlikely to unseat the tribal, centrist and pro-government deputies who dominate a system under-representing cities, where their Islamist and liberal opponents do best.

But the Islamists, who have angered the authorities with demands to abrogate the peace treaty and end commercial ties with Israel, are urging supporters to go out and vote to show their opposition to Israel's offensive in Gaza.

"Today what is happening in Gaza is an existentialist battle and neither the Jordanian or Islamic movement can be bystanders. The voice of the Jordanian street was heard and influential," Adailah said in an interview on Monday.

He said the Jordanian state needed a strong parliament more than ever, arguing that a vocal IAF parliamentary presence could strengthen Jordan's ability navigate, and if necessary stand up to, any pressures it might face from Israel and Western allies.

Adailah was echoing sentiments by many Jordanians across the political spectrum, who fear Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government seeks a wider war in which Palestinians in the occupied West Bank could be pushed out to Jordan.


Reuters 
 

Middle East News

Jordan

Islamists

Parliament

Polls

Anger

Gaza

LBCI Next
Saudi Arabia's MBS meets Russia's Lavrov
Turkey heads to Arab League ministerial for first time in 13 years
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-15

Palestinian Authority president tells Turkish parliament he will go to Gaza

LBCI
World News
2024-07-27

Biden, Jordanian King discuss Gaza ceasefire talks

LBCI
World News
2024-07-15

Polls open in Rwanda presidential and parliamentary elections: AFP journalists

LBCI
World News
2024-07-07

Polls open in second round of French parliament vote

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
09:49

IAEA chief Grossi hopes to hold talks with Iranian president by November

LBCI
World News
09:20

Indonesia, GCC begin talks on free trade agreement

LBCI
Middle East News
08:08

Saudi Arabia's MBS meets Russia's Lavrov

LBCI
Middle East News
07:20

Turkey heads to Arab League ministerial for first time in 13 years

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:21

Netanyahu vows to change the situation in the north: Hezbollah is Iran's strongest arm in the region

LBCI
World News
06:37

Russia claims another village in east Ukraine, near Pokrovsk

LBCI
World News
05:02

Fuel tanker explosion in Nigeria kills at least 52

LBCI
World News
10:30

Germany to extend controls to all borders to curb irregular migration: AFP

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:21

Netanyahu vows to change the situation in the north: Hezbollah is Iran's strongest arm in the region

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Hezbollah rockets rain down: Israel's northern communities scramble for safety

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:41

Investigative Judge rejects Helena Iskandar's attendance at Salameh hearing over procedural error

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:09

Riad Salameh appears before investigating Judge amid tight security

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:28

Judge Halawi issues arrest warrant for Riad Salameh after interrogation, sets second hearing next Thursday

LBCI
Middle East News
00:22

Israeli strikes in central Syria kill five

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:44

LBCI sources: Judge Halawi says Helena Iskandar lacks legal standing in Salameh's case

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Cross-border shooting: Jordanian truck driver kills Israelis at King Hussein Bridge

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More