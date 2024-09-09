Saudi Arabia's MBS meets Russia's Lavrov

2024-09-09 | 08:08
Saudi Arabia&#39;s MBS meets Russia&#39;s Lavrov
Saudi Arabia's MBS meets Russia's Lavrov

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, the RIA state news agency reported on Monday.

Lavrov is on an official visit to Saudi Arabia.


Reuters

Middle East News

Saudi Arabia

MBS

Russia

Lavrov

