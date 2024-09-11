Iraq PM, hosting Iran president, rejects widening Gaza war

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, speaking alongside visiting Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, said Wednesday that both governments opposed any widening of the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.



"In light of the escalation that the region has been going through, we have spoken a lot about the importance of stability; this stability threatened by the Zionist aggression in Gaza," Sudani said.



"We have stated more than once our rejection of any extension of the conflict," he added, underlining the two governments' "common positions" on the war.



AFP