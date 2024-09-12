UAE President meets Chinese Premier in Abu Dhabi

In a statement on X, UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said he received Chinese Premier Li Qiang in Abu Dhabi on Thursday to discuss the strategic partnership between the two countries.



He added, "We discussed ways to enhance joint efforts to support the comprehensive strategic partnership between our nations. Our fruitful relationship has spanned four decades, and the UAE is committed to strengthening these ties in the coming decades to achieve further progress and prosperity for our people."



Reuters