US military: Four ISIS leaders killed in August 29 raid in Iraq

Four ISIS leaders were killed as part of a US-Iraqi raid in Western Iraq on August 29 that killed 14 operatives, the US military said on Friday.



The US disclosed the operation in August; it also injured seven military personnel.



On Friday, US Central Command said it was able to now confirm the deaths of several ISIS leaders, including Ahmad Hamid Husayn Abd-al-Jalil al-Ithawi, who was responsible for all operations in Iraq.



Reuters