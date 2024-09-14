Turkey spy chief meets members of Hamas in Ankara

Middle East News
2024-09-14 | 00:53
High views
Turkey spy chief meets members of Hamas in Ankara
Turkey spy chief meets members of Hamas in Ankara

Turkey's spy chief has met a delegation from the Palestinian militant group Hamas in Ankara and discussed the negotiations for a ceasefire in Gaza, state broadcaster TRT said on Friday.

Ibrahim Kalin, head of Turkey's National Intelligence Agency, had met the delegation from the Hamas political bureau leadership, TRT Haber said, citing Turkish security sources, without saying who the members of the delegation were.

Turkey has denounced Israel's assault on Gaza.

Turkey's intelligence agency has been in contact with all actors, including Hamas, Israel, Qatar, and the United States, and is conducting intensive diplomacy for a ceasefire in Gaza, TRT said.

Reuters

US military: Four ISIS leaders killed in August 29 raid in Iraq
LBCI Previous

