Turkey spy chief meets members of Hamas in Ankara
Middle East News
2024-09-14 | 00:53
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Turkey spy chief meets members of Hamas in Ankara
Turkey's spy chief has met a delegation from the Palestinian militant group Hamas in Ankara and discussed the negotiations for a ceasefire in Gaza, state broadcaster TRT said on Friday.
Ibrahim Kalin, head of Turkey's National Intelligence Agency, had met the delegation from the Hamas political bureau leadership, TRT Haber said, citing Turkish security sources, without saying who the members of the delegation were.
Turkey has denounced Israel's assault on Gaza.
Turkey's intelligence agency has been in contact with all actors, including Hamas, Israel, Qatar, and the United States, and is conducting intensive diplomacy for a ceasefire in Gaza, TRT said.
Reuters
Middle East News
Turkey
Hamas
Ankara
Ceasefire
Gaza
Ibrahim Kalin
War
Israel
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-09-06
Blinken says Hamas and Israel should remove gaps in Gaza ceasefire deal
World News
2024-09-06
Blinken says Hamas and Israel should remove gaps in Gaza ceasefire deal
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-25
Hamas rejects new Israeli conditions in Gaza ceasefire talks, Osama Hamdan says
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-25
Hamas rejects new Israeli conditions in Gaza ceasefire talks, Osama Hamdan says
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-12
Guterres urges Israel and Hamas to reach a Gaza ceasefire agreement
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-12
Guterres urges Israel and Hamas to reach a Gaza ceasefire agreement
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-23
Israel slams Fatah over post-war Gaza deal with Hamas
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-23
Israel slams Fatah over post-war Gaza deal with Hamas
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
00:21
US military: Four ISIS leaders killed in August 29 raid in Iraq
Middle East News
00:21
US military: Four ISIS leaders killed in August 29 raid in Iraq
0
Middle East News
06:14
Borrell says EU considers imposing sanctions on Iran aviation sector
Middle East News
06:14
Borrell says EU considers imposing sanctions on Iran aviation sector
0
Middle East News
2024-09-13
UAE to urge Trump to implement F-35 deal if re-elected
Middle East News
2024-09-13
UAE to urge Trump to implement F-35 deal if re-elected
0
Middle East News
2024-09-13
US blames Iran-linked group for attack on Iraq diplomatic compound
Middle East News
2024-09-13
US blames Iran-linked group for attack on Iraq diplomatic compound
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-09-02
Iranian FM warns Western allies of consequences if Netanyahu's "criminal provocations" continue
Middle East News
2024-09-02
Iranian FM warns Western allies of consequences if Netanyahu's "criminal provocations" continue
0
World News
2024-09-04
Danish police arrest activist Greta Thunberg during Gaza war protest
World News
2024-09-04
Danish police arrest activist Greta Thunberg during Gaza war protest
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-12
Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-09-12
Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Saudi Arabia Hosts Global AI Summit: A Gateway to Economic Transformation and Innovation
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Saudi Arabia Hosts Global AI Summit: A Gateway to Economic Transformation and Innovation
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-12
Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-09-12
Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Jdeideh landfill damaged after overnight fire; environmental, health concerns rise
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Jdeideh landfill damaged after overnight fire; environmental, health concerns rise
2
Lebanon News
04:47
Cholera bacteria detected in Litani River, authorities warn of health risks
Lebanon News
04:47
Cholera bacteria detected in Litani River, authorities warn of health risks
3
Lebanon News
08:28
Egyptian ambassador tells Speaker Berri: Dialogue between Quintet, Lebanese parties will lead to progress on presidential issue
Lebanon News
08:28
Egyptian ambassador tells Speaker Berri: Dialogue between Quintet, Lebanese parties will lead to progress on presidential issue
4
Lebanon News
08:04
Lebanon's FM Bou Habib meets French ambassador, UNHCR official to discuss return of 30,000 Syrian refugees
Lebanon News
08:04
Lebanon's FM Bou Habib meets French ambassador, UNHCR official to discuss return of 30,000 Syrian refugees
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Israel maintains silence after Syria raid amid growing tensions
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Israel maintains silence after Syria raid amid growing tensions
6
World News
08:33
US finalizes sharp tariff hikes on China goods
World News
08:33
US finalizes sharp tariff hikes on China goods
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Saudi Arabia Hosts Global AI Summit: A Gateway to Economic Transformation and Innovation
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Saudi Arabia Hosts Global AI Summit: A Gateway to Economic Transformation and Innovation
8
World News
06:46
Taliban: 14 killed, 6 injured in Afghanistan attack
World News
06:46
Taliban: 14 killed, 6 injured in Afghanistan attack
