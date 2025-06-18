News
Israeli army says missiles fired from Iran following an evacuation warning to Haifa residents
18-06-2025 | 12:38
High views
Israeli army says missiles fired from Iran following an evacuation warning to Haifa residents
Israel's military said Wednesday that air defense systems are working to intercept the missiles launched from Iran.
In a short statement, the army also ordered people in Israel to get to shelters.
Iran issued an evacuation warning to Israel's Haifa residents before launching a barrage of missiles.
Israel
Army
Missiles
Iran
Evacuation
Warning
Haifa
Residents
Israel army says struck Iran centrifuge production, weapons manufacturing sites
Netanyahu vows to eliminate Iran's missile and nuclear threats: The Middle East will look different
Related Articles
Middle East News
2025-06-13
Israel army says identified missiles fired from Iran
Middle East News
0
Middle East News
2025-04-03
Israeli FM says diplomatic path to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons remains an option
Middle East News
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-05
Residents flee Ain Qana following Israeli warning (Video)
Lebanon News
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-05
Intense Israeli drone flights over Beirut’s southern suburbs following evacuation warning
Lebanon News
Recommended For You
Middle East News
14:28
Satellite signal disruption hits Iranian state broadcaster
Middle East News
0
Middle East News
14:17
France plans European 'initiative' to end Iran-Israel conflict: Presidency
Middle East News
0
Middle East News
14:05
Iran's IRGC says missile attacks will be 'focused and continuous'
Middle East News
0
Middle East News
13:41
Iran launches hypersonic missiles against Israel in new attack: State TV
Middle East News
Our visitors readings
Lebanon News
2025-04-11
Israeli ground troops cross border into Wazzani area: NNA
Lebanon News
0
Lebanon News
05:38
President Aoun awards UNIFIL commander Aroldo Lázaro the National Order of the Cedar
Lebanon News
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-15
MEA cancels June 16 flights to and from Baghdad due to Iraqi airspace closure
Lebanon News
0
Lebanon News
08:52
MEA adds special flights to Accra and Abidjan on June 21
Lebanon News
Videos
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
Most read
1
Lebanon Economy
07:16
BDL raises withdrawal limits under Circulars 158 and 166
Lebanon Economy
2
Lebanon News
03:20
Lebanon's General Security allows departure of foreigners with expired residency without penalties
Lebanon News
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Potential nuclear risk: Could Israel's Dimona radiation reach Lebanon if targeted?
News Bulletin Reports
4
Middle East News
15:25
Netanyahu vows to eliminate Iran's missile and nuclear threats: The Middle East will look different
Middle East News
5
Middle East News
15:00
Air raid sirens in northern Israel due to Iranian missiles: Military
Middle East News
6
Middle East News
07:07
Iran's Khamenei rejects Trump's call for unconditional surrender
Middle East News
7
Lebanon News
08:12
Speaker Berri meets UN Peacekeeping Chief, reaffirms Lebanon’s commitment to UNIFIL mandate renewal
Lebanon News
8
Middle East News
09:06
Blast heard in north Tehran, main road partially closed: AFP
Middle East News
