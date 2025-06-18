Israeli army says missiles fired from Iran following an evacuation warning to Haifa residents

Middle East News
18-06-2025 | 12:38
High views
Israeli army says missiles fired from Iran following an evacuation warning to Haifa residents
Israeli army says missiles fired from Iran following an evacuation warning to Haifa residents

Israel's military said Wednesday that air defense systems are working to intercept the missiles launched from Iran.

In a short statement, the army also ordered people in Israel to get to shelters.

Iran issued an evacuation warning to Israel's Haifa residents before launching a barrage of missiles.

