Hamas vows Israel 'will not enjoy security,' praises Yemen missile attack

Hamas on Sunday vowed that Israel "will not enjoy security" unless it ends its offensive in Gaza, as the Palestinian group praised Yemen's Houthi rebels for their rare missile attack on Israel.



Hamas considers the missile attack a "natural response to the Zionist entity's aggression against our Palestinian people ... We affirm that the Zionist enemy will not enjoy security unless it ceases its brutal aggression against our people in the Gaza Strip," the group said in a statement.



AFP