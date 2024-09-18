Israel says 'center of gravity' of war moving north

Israel’s defense minister, whose country has been fighting Hamas in Gaza for nearly a year, said Wednesday that the war’s “center of gravity” is moving north, where Israel has clashed daily with Lebanon’s Hezbollah.



“The center of gravity is moving northward — resources are being allocated to this front,” Yoav Gallant said during a visit to an Israeli air base, according to a statement from his office.



“We are at the start of a new phase in the war — it requires courage, determination, and perseverance on our part.”



AFP