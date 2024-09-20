Gallant: Israel will not back down, operations to continue in new phase

2024-09-20 | 13:59
Gallant: Israel will not back down, operations to continue in new phase
Gallant: Israel will not back down, operations to continue in new phase

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant affirmed that Israel will not back down from its stance following the assassination of senior Hezbollah leaders in Beirut.

In a statement on the 'X,' Gallant noted that "operations will continue in this new phase until we secure the safe return of northern residents to their homes."

