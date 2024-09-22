Benny Gantz: We must impose a heavy price not only on Hezbollah but also on the sovereign state of Lebanon

Israeli Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi reaffirmed that operations targeting Hezbollah would continue until the group comprehends Israel's determination to restore peace and safety for its citizens.



"We will ensure that our citizens in the north return to their homes safely. If Hezbollah fails to understand, Israel's resolve will result in further strikes," he said, reiterating the remarks of Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.



The former Israeli minister, Benny Gantz, also commented on the situation, stating, "We must impose a heavy price not only on Hezbollah but also on the sovereign state of Lebanon."