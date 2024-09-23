A pro-Iranian militant group in Iraq said Monday its drones targeted the Israeli military's Golani observation base in the Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories.



The group, known as the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, said it had launched a similar drone attack Sunday on a target in the Israeli-occupied Jordan Valley.



Iraqi Shiite armed factions, like other pro-Iranian groups, vowed to carry out attacks in solidarity with Palestinians after Hamas launched its assault on Israel on Oct. 7 last year, sparking the ongoing war in Gaza.



The Islamic Resistance in Iraq pledged to escalate its attacks.



In separate statements, the Israeli military said it launched interceptors toward an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) that was launched from Iraq and entered Israeli airspace from Syria. No injuries were reported.



The militant group said its drones hit a target in the Jordan Valley but did not provide further details.

Reuters