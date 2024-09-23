Iraq's Islamic resistance says its drones targeted Israeli base

Middle East News
2024-09-23 | 00:11
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Iraq&#39;s Islamic resistance says its drones targeted Israeli base
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Iraq's Islamic resistance says its drones targeted Israeli base

A pro-Iranian militant group in Iraq said Monday its drones targeted the Israeli military's Golani observation base in the Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories.

The group, known as the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, said it had launched a similar drone attack Sunday on a target in the Israeli-occupied Jordan Valley.

Iraqi Shiite armed factions, like other pro-Iranian groups, vowed to carry out attacks in solidarity with Palestinians after Hamas launched its assault on Israel on Oct. 7 last year, sparking the ongoing war in Gaza.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq pledged to escalate its attacks.

In separate statements, the Israeli military said it launched interceptors toward an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) that was launched from Iraq and entered Israeli airspace from Syria. No injuries were reported.

The militant group said its drones hit a target in the Jordan Valley but did not provide further details.
 
Reuters

Middle East News

Iraq

Islamic Resistance

Drones

Israel

Base

LBCI Next
IRGC ban communications devices after strike on Hezbollah, security officials tell Reuters
EU statement calls for an immediate ceasefire amid rising tensions in Israel and Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-08-05

Upper Galilee area targeted by drones from Lebanon; Ain al-Asad airbase in Iraq hit by explosions: Reports

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-07-17

Drones target Ain al-Asad airbase in Iraq, no casualties, military sources say

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-07-08

Houthis claim to target Israel's Eilat in coordination with the Islamic Resistance in Iraq

LBCI
Middle East News
06:04

Israel says 150 rockets, missiles and drones fired at its territory overnight

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
01:57

IRGC ban communications devices after strike on Hezbollah, security officials tell Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:05

EU statement calls for an immediate ceasefire amid rising tensions in Israel and Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
13:30

Iran arrests 12 people for collaborating with Israel

LBCI
Middle East News
13:24

Benny Gantz: We must impose a heavy price not only on Hezbollah but also on the sovereign state of Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-08

Lebanese FM Bou Habib receives a call from Norwegian counterpart: Israel's escalation aims to derail President Biden's initiative

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-21

Hezbollah names second commander killed in Israel's Beirut strike

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Hezbollah's rockets shake north Israel: Haifa hospitals evacuated, 2 million Israelis in shelters amid war preparations

LBCI
World News
09:41

White House: Military escalation not in Israel's 'best interest'

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-09-20

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-12

Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:12

Pager explosions in Lebanon investigation: Trail leading back to Israel and phantom companies

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Hezbollah's rockets shake north Israel: Haifa hospitals evacuated, 2 million Israelis in shelters amid war preparations

LBCI
Middle East News
13:24

Benny Gantz: We must impose a heavy price not only on Hezbollah but also on the sovereign state of Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:11

Hezbollah's Naim Qassem during Ibrahim Aqil's funeral: Fight with Israel is an 'open-ended battle of reckoning'

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:05

EU statement calls for an immediate ceasefire amid rising tensions in Israel and Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Israel's strike on Hezbollah commander linked to 1997 attack: What is the Ansariya ambush?

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:37

Death toll from Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs rises to 45

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:04

Israeli airstrikes on Al-Malkiya, Khiam, and Aitaroun in South Lebanon kill 3: Health Ministry

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More