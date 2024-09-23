News
Rocket barrage from South Lebanon reaches Haifa with a depth of 40 kilometers
Middle East News
2024-09-23 | 09:41
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Rocket barrage from South Lebanon reaches Haifa with a depth of 40 kilometers
A barrage of rockets launched from southern Lebanon struck Haifa, reaching a depth of 40 kilometers into Israeli territory.
Sirens blared across northern cities as residents scrambled for shelter in response to the escalating threat.
Lebanon News
Middle East News
Rocket
Barrage
South Lebanon
Haifa
Israel
