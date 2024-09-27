Houthis to issue statement on military operation in Israel

2024-09-27 | 07:12
0min
Houthis to issue statement on military operation in Israel

The Houthis, an Iran-aligned group in Yemen, announced Friday that they will shortly issue a statement regarding a military operation deep inside Israel.

A statement from the group read, "The statement from the Yemeni Armed Forces regarding the execution of a military operation in the depths of the 'Zionist enemy' in occupied Palestine will be... shortly."

Reuters

