Hezbollah bombards Safed with rockets; Israeli Army Radio reports damage to building

2024-09-27 | 15:35
0min
Hezbollah bombards Safed with rockets; Israeli Army Radio reports damage to building

The Israeli Army Radio, on Friday evening, reported that a building in Safed, a city in the Northern District of Israel, was hit by a rocket fired from Lebanon.
 
This follows Hezbollah's announcement that the group "bombarded the occupied city of Safed with a barrage of rockets."
 

