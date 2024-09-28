News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
34
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
31
o
South
29
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live Coverage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
34
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
31
o
South
29
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Iran's Supreme Leader moved to secure location under heightened security
Middle East News
2024-09-28 | 05:39
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Iran's Supreme Leader moved to secure location under heightened security
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has been transferred to a secure location inside the country with heightened security measures in place, two regional officials briefed by Tehran told Reuters.
The sources said Iran was in constant contact with Lebanon's Hezbollah and other regional proxy groups to determine the next step after Israel announced that it had killed Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah in a strike on south Beirut on Friday.
Reuters
Middle East News
Iran
Supreme Leader
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
Secure
Location
Next
Hamas mourns Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, condemns the killing as 'cowardly terrorist act'
Israeli army spokesperson claims it is prepared for ground operations amid escalating conflict
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
06:40
Iran’s Supreme Leader calls on Muslims to support Lebanon and Hezbollah against Israel
Lebanon News
06:40
Iran’s Supreme Leader calls on Muslims to support Lebanon and Hezbollah against Israel
0
Middle East News
16:05
Israel is crossing Tehran's red lines, adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader warns
Middle East News
16:05
Israel is crossing Tehran's red lines, adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader warns
0
Middle East News
2024-09-21
Iran's supreme leader: Israel commits heinous crimes against children, not combatants
Middle East News
2024-09-21
Iran's supreme leader: Israel commits heinous crimes against children, not combatants
0
Middle East News
2024-08-27
Iran's Supreme Leader calls for regulation of cyberspace
Middle East News
2024-08-27
Iran's Supreme Leader calls for regulation of cyberspace
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
09:26
Iran Air cancels flights to Beirut until further notice: Report
Middle East News
09:26
Iran Air cancels flights to Beirut until further notice: Report
0
Middle East News
09:19
Senior Iran Guards general killed in Israel Lebanon strike: State media reports
Middle East News
09:19
Senior Iran Guards general killed in Israel Lebanon strike: State media reports
0
Middle East News
08:38
Iran says Hezbollah leader's 'path to continue' despite his killing
Middle East News
08:38
Iran says Hezbollah leader's 'path to continue' despite his killing
0
Middle East News
08:25
Abu Ubaida mourns Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, lauds his role in defending Palestinian rights
Middle East News
08:25
Abu Ubaida mourns Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, lauds his role in defending Palestinian rights
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-17
Hezbollah's pagers: How they work and what could have triggered their explosion
Lebanon News
2024-09-17
Hezbollah's pagers: How they work and what could have triggered their explosion
0
Lebanon News
05:47
Arab diplomatic source tells LBCI: Initiative from Qatar and Egypt aims to de-escalate tensions in Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:47
Arab diplomatic source tells LBCI: Initiative from Qatar and Egypt aims to de-escalate tensions in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
13:50
Initial toll: Israeli airstrikes kill two, wound 76 in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
13:50
Initial toll: Israeli airstrikes kill two, wound 76 in Beirut's southern suburbs
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-06
Israeli warplanes break sound barrier again over Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-08-06
Israeli warplanes break sound barrier again over Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
00:50
Video shows aftermath of intense Israeli strikes in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
00:50
Video shows aftermath of intense Israeli strikes in Beirut's southern suburbs
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-26
Explosion heard in Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israeli airstrike hits (video)
Lebanon News
2024-09-26
Explosion heard in Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israeli airstrike hits (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Israel targets Ras Osta, Bechtelida in Byblos district; announces ground operation plans
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Israel targets Ras Osta, Bechtelida in Byblos district; announces ground operation plans
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Israeli strike targets Ras Osta in Byblos District, Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Israeli strike targets Ras Osta in Byblos District, Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-24
Israeli airstrike targets Jiyeh-Saadiyat area (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-09-24
Israeli airstrike targets Jiyeh-Saadiyat area (Video)
0
Middle East News
2024-09-20
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon
Middle East News
2024-09-20
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-12
Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-09-12
Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
11:24
Israel hits Beirut's southern suburbs causing loud explosions
Lebanon News
11:24
Israel hits Beirut's southern suburbs causing loud explosions
2
Lebanon News
12:41
Haaretz: Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah reportedly survived assassination attempt
Lebanon News
12:41
Haaretz: Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah reportedly survived assassination attempt
3
Lebanon News
16:23
Israeli Army Calls for Evacuation of Neighborhoods in Beirut’s Southern Suburbs
Lebanon News
16:23
Israeli Army Calls for Evacuation of Neighborhoods in Beirut’s Southern Suburbs
4
Lebanon News
20:13
Israel issues new evacuation warning for Borj El Brajneh and Hadath residents in Beirut southern suburbs
Lebanon News
20:13
Israel issues new evacuation warning for Borj El Brajneh and Hadath residents in Beirut southern suburbs
5
Lebanon News
07:33
Hezbollah confirms death of Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah
Lebanon News
07:33
Hezbollah confirms death of Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah
6
Lebanon News
04:03
Israeli army claims Hezbollah Chief Nasrallah killed in Beirut strike
Lebanon News
04:03
Israeli army claims Hezbollah Chief Nasrallah killed in Beirut strike
7
Lebanon News
11:42
Israeli army spokesperson Adraee: Israeli army attacked the central command headquarters of Hezbollah
Lebanon News
11:42
Israeli army spokesperson Adraee: Israeli army attacked the central command headquarters of Hezbollah
8
Lebanon News
05:47
Arab diplomatic source tells LBCI: Initiative from Qatar and Egypt aims to de-escalate tensions in Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:47
Arab diplomatic source tells LBCI: Initiative from Qatar and Egypt aims to de-escalate tensions in Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More