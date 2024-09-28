Iran's foreign ministry said Saturday the path of Hezbollah's chief Hassan Nasrallah will continue despite his killing in an Israeli airstrike after a year of cross-border clashes between the two sides.



"The glorious path of the leader of the resistance, Hassan Nasrallah, will continue, and his sacred goal will be realized in the liberation of Quds (Jerusalem), God willing," said foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani in a post on social media X, mourning his death.



AFP